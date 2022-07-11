Bailard Inc. Buys 919 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

