Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

