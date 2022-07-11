Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $23,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.