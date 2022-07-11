Bailard Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

