Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 491,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

