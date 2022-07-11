Bailard Inc. Invests $410,000 in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

