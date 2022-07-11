Bailard Inc. Invests $424,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 345,382 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,352,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 808,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.