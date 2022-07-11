Bailard Inc. Invests $426,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

