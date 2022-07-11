Bailard Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.03 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

