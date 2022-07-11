Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,370 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after buying an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,704,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

