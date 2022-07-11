Bailard Inc. Raises Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.