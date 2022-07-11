Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

