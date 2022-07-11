Bailard Inc. Sells 3,680 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day moving average is $211.31. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

