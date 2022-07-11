Bailard Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.34 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

