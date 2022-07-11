Bailard Inc. Sells 9,375 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

