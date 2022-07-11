Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $192.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

