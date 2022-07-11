Bank of The West Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

