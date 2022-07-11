Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 22,042 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.