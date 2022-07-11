Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

