Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 841 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

