Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.