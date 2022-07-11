Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 240.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 195,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 230,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

