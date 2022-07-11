Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

