Bell Bank Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

