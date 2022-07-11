Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.33.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

