Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,540.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

