Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

