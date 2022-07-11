Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

