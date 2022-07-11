Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 306,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,032,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

