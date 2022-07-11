Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $998.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

