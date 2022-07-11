Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $498.69 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.81 and its 200-day moving average is $577.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

