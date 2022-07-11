Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $87.70 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

