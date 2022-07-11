Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 499.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

