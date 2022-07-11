Burleson & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2,002.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. CX Institutional grew its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 108,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

