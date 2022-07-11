Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $36.07 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.