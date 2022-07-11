Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $8,399,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $194.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

