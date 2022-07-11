Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

