Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,927 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,707 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $290,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,968.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.89 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.