Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

