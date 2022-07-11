Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.