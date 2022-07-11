Cerity Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

