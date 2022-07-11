Cerity Partners LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

