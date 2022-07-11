Cerity Partners LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $166.89 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

