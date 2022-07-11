Cerity Partners LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $123.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

