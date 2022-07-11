Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

