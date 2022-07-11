Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $160.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.84.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

