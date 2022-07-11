Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $112.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

