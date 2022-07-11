Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $76.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.06.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.