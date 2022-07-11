Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

