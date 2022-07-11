Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,160 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 65.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 113.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.